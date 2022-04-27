Police arrest 2, seize illegal drugs, gun from Sarasota home

article

Complaints from residents in a Sarasota neighborhood and numerous undercover drug buys led police to arrest two men and confiscate illegal narcotics and a firearm from a home Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Rodney L. Austin, 42, and Jason L. Austin, 26, both of Sarasota, while executing a search warrant at a home at 1331 15th Street in Sarasota.

Police say Rodney Austin, who was previously convicted for trafficking cocaine is once again facing cocaine trafficking charges, in addition to several charges for possession of controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a Florida convicted felon and possession of a structure for trafficking controlled substances.

Jason Austin was arrested on charges of violation of probation.

Officers seized from the home:

377.1 grams of cocaine (hidden in a divider wall)

30.7 grams of marijuana

6 Oxycodone pills (schedule 2 controlled substance)

5.7 grams of synthetic cannabinoids

Taurus G2 9mm handgun with a magazine with 9mm rounds inside (hidden in a divider wall)

$6,857 in U.S. currency

Detectives are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.