Police arrest Gulfport ballet teacher accused of molesting underage student

Detectives arrested a Gulfport ballet teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

St. Pete police said 52-year-old Servy Gallardo faces four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Detectives with the agency's Crimes Against Children unit arrested Gallardo Monday.

According to investigators, Gallardo teachers at the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory, located at 1500 58th Street S in Gulfport.

"Detectives are concerned that there could be additional victims," police said.

Anyone with information or who has been victimized is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.