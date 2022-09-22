Police: Bones found among mangroves between Clearwater Beach, Caladesi Island

The Clearwater Police Department is investigating what appear to be human bones that a county worker found along the isthmus between Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island State Park.

Clearwater PD said the county employee called police Thursday morning from a location near 1200 Mandalay Point Road. They had been working among nearby mangroves when they found the bones, according to police.

The bones appear to be human and the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's office was called to determine a cause of death and the person's identity.

"It is likely that the remains have been at that location for a few weeks," police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for update.




