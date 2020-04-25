Police: Boredom led man to drive on Sand Key beach

article

Clearwater police arrested John McGarry for driving approximately 35 miles per hour on the beach at Sand Key.

Clearwater Beach and other Pinellas County beaches are currently closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said McGarry was finally stopped near the Sheraton Sand Key.

McGarry was charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license.

Police said he told them he was bored.

