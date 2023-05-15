Police: Burglary suspect steals Winter Haven patrol car with K-9, crashes into vehicles

article

Winter Haven police say a homeless man burglarized an Amscot before stealing a police car – with a K-9 inside – and crashing into several vehicles.

On Saturday around 9:20 p.m., Amscott employees dialed 911 after a rock was thrown through the front glass door. Police said three employees were inside at the time.

That's when 20-year-old Menylek Jarrett entered the business – located at 2121 8th Street NW – and threw another rock at the teller glass, but it didn't shatter. Police said he attempted to enter the teller area by opening the door, but he was unable to get in. Then, he left.

According to officials, at the time of their arrival, police were unaware that Jarrett had exited the Amscot. As officers entered the business, Jarett broke the driver's side window of one of the patrol vehicles. Police said K-9 Logan "was secured in the back."

Jarett began driving towards the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Havendale Boulevard. They said he collided with "multiple" vehicles, rendering the patrol vehicle disabled.

Police said Jarett abandoned the patrol vehicle and began running towards Inman Park. Officers chased him, used a Taser, and were able to take him into custody.

He was taken to Winter Haven Health for treatment and then booked into Polk County Jail. He faces several charges including business burglary, grand theft, tampering with a police K-9, and reckless driving.

According to Winter Haven police, Jarett is transient.