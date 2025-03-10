Police call logs show 7 different calls to the home of couple accused of killing missing teen

The Brief Since the beginning of the year, SSPD received seven calls to the home of Steven Gress and Michelle Brandes. They are in jail for allegedly beating and killing Miranda Corsette, a 16-year-old girl. Call logs confirm that the calls ranged from general disturbances to domestic quarrels, welfare checks, domestic battery, and more.



David Horton owns the duplex where police say 16-year-old Miranda Corsette was held, beaten, and killed by Steven Gress and Michelle Brandes.

"There was arguing and fighting; they would do that," said Horton.

Horton said things escalated in February. There were numerous issues at the property, with the tenant living above them having called the police at least once.

"She had called me, my tenant, and she said, ‘There's something going on down there,’" said Horton.

FOX 13 viewed the call logs, which show police were called to the home seven times since Jan. 1.

Those calls include general calls officers, domestic quarrels, a welfare check, domestic battery, and assault.

The last call resulted in Steven Gress getting arrested for a domestic incident.

None of the calls overlapped during the period when police believe Corsette was alive in the home from Feb. 15-24.

Police believe that Corsette was beaten and killed sometime between Feb. 20 and 24.

An affidavit says she died from suffocation. Police say Gress took her body to a home in Largo , where he dismembered her body.

Even though there had been persistent issues with his tenant, Horton was horrified by what allegedly happened on his property.

"Absolutely no clue. None. No idea in the world that it escalated to this," Horton said.

Call logs to the police, showing the numerous different calls to Gress and Brandes's home.

A call for a welfare check at the duplex was made on Feb 25, one day after police believed Corsette was killed.

Right now, the welfare check's details are unclear. SPPD said it would provide the report for that call on Tuesday.

"We had the police come out here, and they went in there, and they said, ‘Oh, no, there's nothing wrong in that apartment.’ Well, they were dead wrong. I think about that one," said Horton.

Gress and Brandes are in jail, facing first-degree murder charges.

