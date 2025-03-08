2nd suspect in Gulfport teen killing turns herself in, other suspect appears before judge: SPPD

The Brief The second suspect in the Gulfport teen killing has turned herself in, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Brandes was living with Steven Gress during the possible kidnapping of the victim, Miranda Corsette. Brandes and Gress have both been charged with first-degree murder.



The domestic partner of the man charged with killing a Gulfport teen and dismembering her body has turned herself in to St. Petersburg Police.

Investigators say 37-year-old Michelle Brandes was living with Steven Gress during the possible kidnapping of the victim, Miranda Corsette.

Brandes and Gress have both been charged with first-degree murder.

Gress appeared before a Pinellas County judge via zoom Saturday morning from jail.

Along with the murder charge, Gress is charged with kidnapping and will be staying in jail on no bond.

The judge read off the horrific details during the appearance.

"The human being repeatedly beat the victim while holding her captive for seven days and eventually suffocated her by wrapping plastic wrap around her face," the judge said.

What's next:

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

