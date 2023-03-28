Police chase suspect dies after jumping out of stolen CHP cruiser in LA County

WARNING: Graphic videos. Viewer discretion advised.

A man suspected of stealing a patrol car and leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed police chase through the Antelope Valley before jumping out of the moving vehicle has died.

SkyFOX was live Tuesday afternoon and captured the moment the suspect jumped out of the car traveling around 70 mph, headed eastbound on the 138 Freeway.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where CHP said the suspect was later pronounced dead. Prior to being taken to the hospital, an officer was spotted performing chest compressions on the suspect.

The driver jumped from the moving vehicle after one of the rear tires went flat due to a spike strip, leaving him struggling to control the cruiser.

The driverless cruiser wound up knocking down a power pole before coming to a stop in a grassy area next to the freeway.

According to the CHP, the pursuit began sometime around 11:45 a.m. in the area of the 5 Freeway and Hasley Canyon Road. It appears the suspect was involved in a two-car collision and when CHP arrived on scene, the suspect somehow managed to jump in the patrol car and drive off.

There were no reports of an officer being injured, according to the CHP. According to CHP, patrol cars are supposed to be locked with the engine running. Several assault type weapons were locked in the patrol car, and the suspect did not gain access to them, CHP stated.

The deceased suspect's identity has not been released.

If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, help is available. Free and confidential emotional support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling the crisis help line at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).