Expand / Collapse search

Police chase on 5 Freeway ends in horrific crash in Lincoln Heights

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 10:24PM
FOX 11

Lengthy police chase ends in horrific crash in Lincoln Heights

A lengthy police chase took a horrific turn, ending in a violent crash on the 5 Freeway.

LOS ANGELES - A lengthy police chase along the 5 Freeway ended in a horrific crash in Lincoln Heights.

SkyFOX was over the chase scene as the suspect – a female driving a black GMC pickup truck – led officers on a chase to parts of Newhall, Arleta, San Fernando Valley, Los Feliz and Lincoln Heights Tuesday night.

A little after 7 p.m., the GMC hit a big rig truck and smashed into one of the dividers on the freeway.

Police chase on 5 Freeway ends in horrific crash in Lincoln Heights

A lengthy police chase along the 5 Freeway ended in a horrific crash in Lincoln Heights.

CHP in pursuit of pickup truck across Los Angeles County

A GMC pickup truck is leading CHP on a chase across Los Angeles County.

Crews on the scene pulled the female driver out of the GMC minutes after the crash. The driver's conditions are unknown as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, but one of the emergency crews was spotted giving the driver CPR on scene.

The driver was initially wanted for failure to yield.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.