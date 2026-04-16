Woman on FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list captured in Florida

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The Brief A female fugitive who appeared on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list was captured in Florida. KaShawn Nicola Roper was wanted in connection with a deadly 2020 shooting in Missouri. Roper was captured after a citizen’s tip led to her location.



A woman who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Kansas City has been arrested in Florida one day after being placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

KaShawn Nicola Roper was arrested on Wednesday in High Springs, Florida, following a tip that she was in the area.

Timeline:

According to the FBI, KaShawn Nicola Roper allegedly fired several shots at a car on August 23, 2020, in Kansas City and struck two women, one of whom died.

She was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon on September 10, 2020, and a state warrant out of Missouri was issued for her arrest.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Roper on July 1, 2021, after she was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Dig deeper:

On April 14, 2026, Roper was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and the FBI was offering a reward of up to $1 million for information.

Around the same time, the FBI’s Jacksonville office learned that Roper may be in the area and, with assistance from the Gainesville Police Department, pursued leads.

According to officials, a credible tip led police in High Springs, along with deputies from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals, to capture Roper.

What they're saying:

"The High Springs Police Department commends the strong collaboration between local and federal law enforcement partners in this case. This outcome reflects the importance of coordinated efforts, shared intelligence, and mutual trust in protecting our communities. We are especially proud of the professionalism and vigilance demonstrated by our HSPD officers during a routine traffic stop," said High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard.

"I’m proud of the collaboration that made this arrest possible," said FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Jason Carley. "From the moment we received information that Roper may be in our area, we surged into action, working in lockstep with our law enforcement partners to quickly track, locate, and apprehend her. This kind of seamless coordination is critical to ensuring dangerous individuals are taken off the streets. Given the serious and dangerous nature of her alleged crimes, her presence in the community posed an ongoing threat that we could not ignore. We all have a shared commitment to public safety and together, we will continue to relentlessly pursue fugitives and hold them accountable."

"After more than 75 years, the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list continues to prove its enduring value. By fostering a powerful partnership between the public and law enforcement, the list continues to play a vital role in identifying and apprehending dangerous fugitives. We would like to thank all our law enforcement partners here and in Florida. We also commend the members of the public who assisted in today's efforts, and we are deeply grateful for the community's support in this matter," said Acting FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Jeff Berkebile.

"Each and every day, the men and women of our agency serve this community with courage, honor, and professionalism. Through the skilled and relentless work of our Warrants Investigators, critical intelligence was developed and shared, leading to the capture of an alleged violent fugitive who is now behind bars," said Alachua County Sheriff Chad D. Scott.

By the numbers:

Since the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list was established in March 1950, 541 fugitives have appeared on the list and 502 have been apprehended, with 164 based on the public’s help.

The FBI stated that Roper’s apprehension marked the 502nd fugitive captured and the 164th as a result of citizen cooperation.

Officials said the FBI does not confirm the identity of those who help the FBI by providing information or share whether reward money is paid, to whom, or in what amounts.