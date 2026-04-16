Florida attorney general investigates OpenAI, claims ChatGPT assisted FSU mass shooter

The Brief The Florida attorney general is launching an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT. AG James Uthmeier claimed the chatbot may have helped carry out the mass shooting at Florida State University last year. The governor is calling for another look at AI regulations during an upcoming special legislative session.



Generative AI is prompting some questions in Florida, as the state attorney general’s office launched an investigation into Open AI and ChatGPT.

What we know:

In a recent post to X, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced he's investigating OpenAI and ChatGPT, citing public safety and national security concerns.

"ChatGPT may likely have been used to assist in the murder in the recent mass school shooting at Florida State University," said James Uthmeier, Florida’s attorney general in a post on April 9. "OpenAI’s ChatGPT has also been linked to criminal behavior, including child sex abuse material, use by child predators and the encouragement of suicide and self-harm."

Uthmeier said subpoenas are going out as part of the investigation.

What we don't know:

Uthmeier did not announce a timeline for the investigation, and Florida does not have AI regulations.

"What could the Florida attorney general do then if we don't have any law? And the answer is we can fall back on what we've fallen back on in the past, which is the law of public nuisance," said Tim Kaye, a professor of law at Stetson University in Gulfport.

Even though there’s no clear direction for AI in Florida, there have been lawsuits working through the courts on AI use in suicides.

"Now in the case of the attorney general, we're not really talking about specifics that have happened, because what we're trying to do is prevent future harm," said Kaye, who has a background in personal injury law. "In the cases that we've had so far, what the families of those victims have been trying to do and successfully in many cases is to show evidence that the chatbot contributed to the person acting in the way they did."

What's next:

State legislators are coming in for a special legislative session where Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for another look at the AI Bill of Rights that passed the Senate but failed in the House.

The attorney general also hopes lawmakers get on the same page with implementing AI protections for children.