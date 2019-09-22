Police: DUI suspect had 2 young kids in car during crash

article

Police arrested a man accused of driving drunk when he crashed his vehicle with two young children in the car.

Pinellas Park police arrested 26-year-old Shawnod Brown of Clearwater on Sunday afternoon following a crash.

Officers said Brown appeared to be impaired at the scene of the crash, where it was determined that he was the at-fault driver.

A 7-month-old baby and a 6-year-old child were inside his car at the time.

Brown failed a field sobriety evaluation, and his breathalyzer test showed two results of .172 and .187 -- more than double the legal limit of .08.

Brown has been charged with DUI and child neglect.

Both children were released to a family member, police said.