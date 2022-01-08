Police hope watch will help identify male body found in Lakeland

article

Police in Lakeland are trying to identify a man they found deceased on Monday in an area near the 2000 block of Gib-Galloway Road in Lakeland.

He is a middle-aged white male, approximately 5’10", missing several teeth from his lower right jaw.

He was found wearing a black shirt and sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black hi-top basketball-style shoes, and a watch similar to the one shown in the photo above.

He had no identification on him and it is not yet known how he died.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man is asked to contact Detective Zack Condo at 863.255.4623 or zackary.condo@lakelandgov.net or Sergeant Brian Wallace at 863.588.9451 or brian.wallace@lakelandgov.net.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

