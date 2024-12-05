Expand / Collapse search

Police identify body found in lake at Vinoy Golf Club

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  December 5, 2024 9:56am EST
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police have identified the man found dead in a lake at the Vinoy Golf Club on Wednesday morning.

    Investigators say an employee of the golf club found Charles Peterson, 72, in the water and called police.

    St. Pete police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found in a lake at the Vinoy Golf Club.

    Peterson's body showed no signs of trauma, according to police, but his death will be considered suspicious until the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office determines the cause of death.

    STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: