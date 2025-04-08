Lee County murder suspect arrested in Pasco County: FHP

The Brief A Lee County murder suspect has been arrested in Pasco County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The suspect, 23-year-old Lukas Carlton of Lehigh Acres, was spotted in his Toyota Tacoma and was taken into custody at the intersection of SR-52 and Miranda Blvd. Troopers were asked by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a traffic stop on Acres' Toyota.



A man wanted for murder in Lee County was arrested by troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday afternoon, according to FHP.

The suspect, 23-year-old Lukas Carlton of Lehigh Acres, was spotted in his Toyota Tacoma and was taken into custody at the intersection of SR-52 and Miranda Blvd.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Carlton was taken into custody without any incident.

The backstory:

On Monday, Lee County Deputies responded to the 3000 block of 56th Street W in Lehigh Acres after reports of a stabbing.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A woman who Carlton had a domestic relationship with was found dead in the garage with several stab wounds.

"This was a completely horrific act, my heart breaks for the family of the victim," stated Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "I am proud of my detectives dedication throughout the night and the multi-agency teamwork that led to the arrest of this violent criminal in less than 24 hours."

Carlton has been charged with second-degree murder.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: