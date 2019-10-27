Police investigate after three people shot in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Officers with the Tampa Police Department are investigating a shooting that left three people hospitalized early Sunday morning.
Detectives said the shooting occurred on Mulberry Drive a little after midnight.
Three people were shot, two of which are listed in critical condition, according to police.
Investigators do not believe the shooting was random. The names of the victims have not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation by TPD.