Police investigate deadly shooting at Tampa apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex that left one person dead Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Riviera Apartments, located in the 8400 block of Rio Bravo Court, around 2:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the body of an unidentified man on the property next to a silver sedan.

Tampa police closed Riverhills Drive between Ridgeway Rd. and 50th Street as officers investigated.