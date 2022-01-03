Police investigate deadly shooting at Tampa apartment complex
TAMPA, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex that left one person dead Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Riviera Apartments, located in the 8400 block of Rio Bravo Court, around 2:15 p.m.
When police arrived, they found the body of an unidentified man on the property next to a silver sedan.
Tampa police closed Riverhills Drive between Ridgeway Rd. and 50th Street as officers investigated.
