Police investigating after Kentucky homicide suspect commits suicide at Lake Wales gas station

Police are investigating after a 54-year-old man killed himself at the Loves Travel Stop in Lake Wales on Sunday.

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, the Nicholasville, Kentucky Police Department asked them help them locate a suspect involved in a homicide that occurred in Kentucky a few days earlier.

Officers located the man at the gas station located at 17309 U.S. Highway 27 South. Police say when they approached the man he pulled out a handgun and shot himself once in the head.

The officers rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead a short time later by the Lake Wales Fire Department.

Lake Wales Detectives are working closely with Detectives in Kentucky as the investigation continues.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

