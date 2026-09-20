Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa

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The Brief Officers responded to a reported fight on River Willow Place after 1:15 p.m. and found one person shot. The wounded person was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives are working to identify them. The shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with Tampa police investigators.



Tampa police officers responded to a reported fight along River Willow Place Sunday afternoon, where they found a person fatally shot.

Tampa Police River Willow Place Investigation

What we know:

Officers say they arrived at the 13000 block of River Willow Place after receiving a call about a fight shortly after 1:15 p.m. When police got to the scene, they said they discovered one person with a gunshot wound.

According to officers, the person died at the scene. Police state the shooter stayed at the location and is cooperating fully with police.

Unanswered Questions in Tampa Shooting

What we don't know:

Detectives have not yet identified the person who died. Officials are still investigating to figure out the exact circumstances and motive that led to the fatal fight and shooting.

Next Steps for Tampa Detectives

What's next:

The Tampa Police Department stated this is an active investigation. Authorities plan to provide updates as new details are confirmed.