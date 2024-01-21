Police investigating possible murder-suicide at Lakeland apartment

article

A 61-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were found dead inside a Lakeland apartment on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Just before 4 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to 3520 Cleveland Heights Boulevard for a welfare check. Based on the evidence investigators gathered so far, detectives say it appears that the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

According to police, the two had been in a relationship.

Investigators say the exact time the shooting happened is unknown, but detectives are working to gather more evidence and interview all witnesses.

The police department says this is an open and active investigation and the victim's name is being withheld in accordance with Marsy's Law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Neal Robertson at neal.robertson@lakelandgov.net.

To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, Heartland Crime Stoppers can be contacted by calling 1-888-400 TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS on a cell phone or vising www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking on "Submit A Tip." There is also a "P3tips" app for smartphones or tablets.

