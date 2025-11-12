Police K-9s from across the country showcase their skills at U.S. Police K9 Association Field Trials

The Brief 72 Police K9s and their handlers are competing in the United States Police K9 Association National Field Trials in Manatee County. Each police K9 had to qualify to attend. These are the best of the best from across the country. The public can watch their final day of competition at Tom Bennett Park followed by a public demonstration at Lakewood Ranch High School.



Law enforcement officers and their K9 partners from across the country are showing off their skills in Manatee County. It's part of the United States Police K9 Association National Field Trials.

What we know:

These are the best of the best dogs competing. Each had to qualify to make it to the competition.

You, too, can see their skills and watch them in action.

Whether it's gunfire or a fleeing suspect, K9 officers are there to serve and protect their communities and their human law enforcement partners.

"I got into K9. I was a police officer, it was my calling in life. I loved dogs and I saw what the K9 division did, so it paired my love for dogs and my love for working for the community, and now I get to bring my best friend to work with me every day," said Lt. Lyle Andre, the Commander of the Baton Rouge Police Department's K9 Division.

His partner, Leo, is one of 72 competing in the United States Police K9 Association National Field Trials.

"You're competing with the best dogs in the United States. The dog that wins this competition is pretty special," said Lt. Andre.

Why you should care:

More than a dozen agencies from across the United States are competing. This allows the community to see the work these k-9 officers and their partners do every day, while connecting agencies together.

"You really get to roundtable different ideas, different training methods, you get to meet folks from all over the country and just build relationships and expand your network. You have all types of folks to call, lean on," said Lt. Jermey Bertilino of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

The K9s showcase their skills from obedience to apprehension and searches.

Lt. Bertilino's partner, Vinnie, is the Region 1 Champion.

"It's the pinnacle of USPCA. If you can get a national certificate. It’s a great look for your agency. Not anybody can show up here and say hey I want to compete. You must qualify to get here. If you don’t qualify, you don’t come. If you qualify, and you get that certificate, it says a ton for you, the work you’ve done and for the agency. It’s everything," he said.

Each K9 and their partner has a bond that runs deeper than most will ever know.

"The majority of these dogs are super social dogs, and they are blended with families and so forth. They are locating tools for every agency that comes here that uses them, but the reality is they are an animal and a pet to all of us, and we love them dearly. We don't ever want bad light as to stay away. That’s a police dog," said Lt. Bertilino.

How you can watch:

The competition continues tomorrow at 8 a.m. at Tom Bennett Park in Manatee County. The big public demonstration will be held later Thursday at 6 p.m. At Lakewood Ranch High School. All events are free to attend.

For more information, click here.