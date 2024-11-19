Pedestrian hit and killed along Orient Road in Tampa, police searching for driver
TAMPA - Tampa Police say they are looking for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in the area of N Orient Road and E 8th Avenue.
Investigators say a man was walking north on Orient Road when a dark-colored pick-up truck, that was also heading north on Orient Road, struck him from behind.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police say the driver fled the scene and continued heading north on Orient Road.
Based on surveillance footage from a local business and evidence from the scene, authorities say they believe the vehicle involved is a Nissan Titan.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-Tips (8477).
