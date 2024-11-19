Pedestrian hit and killed along Orient Road in Tampa, police searching for driver

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa Police say they are looking for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in the area of N Orient Road and E 8th Avenue.

Investigators say a man was walking north on Orient Road when a dark-colored pick-up truck, that was also heading north on Orient Road, struck him from behind.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver fled the scene and continued heading north on Orient Road.

Based on surveillance footage from a local business and evidence from the scene, authorities say they believe the vehicle involved is a Nissan Titan.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-Tips (8477).

