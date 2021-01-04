Police make arrest in Ybor City double-murder

article

The Tampa Police Department says officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of two men early December 26.

According to Tampa police, it was just before 2 a.m. when officers responded to a reported shooting along E. 7th Avenue near N. 20th Street. Investigators say the suspect had approached a group of "unsuspecting" victims and fired several times in their direction.

The responding officers found four gunshot victims. Two of them, a 43-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, later died. The other two, a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, were in serious condition.

Investigators say 22-year-old Livonte Howard was the shooter. He was arrested at a location on Hunters Haven Boulevard in Riverview January 4. He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail and faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery.

Anyone who believes they may have information related to this case is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at www.crimestopperstb.com or by calling 1-800-873-8477.