Police: Man tried to kidnap teen from Largo Walmart parking lot

Largo police arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a teenager from a car parked in a Walmart parking lot.

Investigators said the incident happened Sunday at the Walmart located at 2677 Roosevelt Blvd.

According to police, 24-year-old Austin Eilert approached a vehicle occupied by the 14-year-old and their family.

That's when investigators said Eilert reached into the car, grabbed the teen and attempted to pull them out.

The victim was able to break free and stop the attack, police said, and Eilert then tried to run away on foot.

Largo police officers were soon able to locate the suspect and arrested him for attempted kidnapping, burglary with assault or battery, and trespass after warning. He is being held on $75,000 bond.