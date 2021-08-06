Virginia child sexual assault convict killed by inmate in prison

A Virginia businessman serving a 26-year sentence for sex crimes involving children was allegedly killed by another inmate in a Lawrenceville prison.

The 63-year-old man – who the Virginia Pilot says has been identified as Mark Grethen – was found dead in his cell Tuesday night.

The man suspected of killing him is serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding and assault by an inmate of probationer on an employee.

Grethen was convicted in 2001.

