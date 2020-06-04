Police: Man waves at Walmart employee as he walks out with cart full of stolen electronics

Winter Haven police are looking for the man who was recorded by Walmart surveillance cameras waving to an employee as he walked out with more than $2,000 of electronics.

It happened at the Walmart on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. Winter Haven PD says alarms sounded when the man wheeled out the shopping cart, which was stacked at least 7 feet high with boxes of items he didn’t pay for.

As he strolls through the entryway, the throws up one hand, apparently waving at a store associate.

By the time employees got out to the parking lot, the guy had loaded up a dark-colored Dodge Durango and was getting in to leave.

Officers say he got away with $2,300 in electronics. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Det. Al-Shaair at 863-401-2256 or those wishing to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).