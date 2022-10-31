Police: Missing 6-year-old Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later; Amber Alert canceled

article

A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled for a 6-year-old Florida boy, who has been found safe in Canada more than two months after he was reported missing from the Miami area.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade police said Jorge "Jojo" Morales was found "in good health and unharmed."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the 6-year-old boy was located in Moncton, New Brunswick, about 200 miles east of the Maine border.

Morales had last been seen at his home in South Florida on Aug. 27. He was first the subject of a Florida Missing Child Alert before it was upgraded to an Amber Alert two days later. Officials said he had been picked up from his mother's home that morning by his father and paternal grandmother.

Authorities arrested the little boy's father, 45-year-old Jorge Gabriel Morales, and grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Pena Morales, at separate locations in the Canadian province.

Back in September, US Marshals had offered $10,000 reward for information leading to both of their arrests. WSVN reports they were wanted on felony charges of custodial interference.

The 6-year-old's mother told the news outlet that she and her son's father had been in a custody battle.