Missing Child Alert: Investigators search for 6-year-old boy last seen in Miami

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy last seen on Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami four days ago, law enforcement officials said.

Jorge Morales, 6, is a white-hispanic male last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black shoes, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The 6-year-old boy may be with 45-year-old Jorge Morales, who is a white-hispanic male, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds. FDLE officials said the 45-year-old also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jorge Morales, 45. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 596-8176 or 911.