Police: Pedestrian fatally struck in Lakeland

The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday evening.

According to police, the pedestrian was attempting to cross Kathleen Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford van, driven by 30-year-old Eric Trisch.

Police identified the victim as 63-year-old Collis Holley. Holley was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he died.

Investigators said Holley was not using a crosswalk and was in an area with limited lighting.

The crash remains under investigation.