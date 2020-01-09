Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Bayshore

article

A pedestrian is in critical condition following a crash on Bayshore Boulevard late this morning, according to Tampa police.

Investigators said a Pinch-a-Penny pool truck hit a pedestrian near Julia Avenue, and the pedestrian was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The truck driver was also hospitalized, but there was no immediate word on condition.

The crash apparently caused damage to the balustrade along the popular sidewalk, but specific details on the circumstances of the crash were not yet clear.

According to police, HAZMAT crews are on the scene due to the containers of pool chemicals that are leaking.

Northbound lanes remain closed for the investigation and cleanup.

The accident happened less than a mile from where a mother and her baby were killed while in a crosswalk on Bayshore in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

