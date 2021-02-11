Police: Person shot dog, then themselves, at Lake Wales boat ramp

Police say a person killed their dog and then died by suicide at a Lake Wales boat ramp this morning.

According to police, it was just after 8:30 when officers responded to the old boat ramp on Lake Wailes between the bike path and the lake, south of 9th Street. A 911 caller had reported someone shooting a dog, then themselves.

Officers found the unnamed individual wounded but still alive next to the dead pet. They tried to help, but the person was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still working to notify family members.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

