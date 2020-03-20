Police respond to two separate shootings in Tampa

article

Tampa police are investigating whether two overnight shootings are connected.

The first shooting occurred in the 2600 block of East 29th Avenue, and the second occurred near East 18th Avenue and North 27th Street.

Police said the victims were taken to nearby hospitals. One of them has since passed away. Neither have been identified.

Investigators are trying to identify a suspect and determine if there is more than one.

No other information was provided.

