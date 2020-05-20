Police search for 15-year-old Pasco girl missing for nearly a week

article

Police in Zephyrhills are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Investigators said Kimberly Surita was last seen around midnight on Thursday, May 14 in the area of Larch Drive. She was wearing a nightgown and possibly carrying a rose gold colored backpack.

Police said the teen is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has a pea-sized birthmark on her right lower leg and has long brown, wavy hair that she often wears in a low ponytail.

No other information regarding her disappearance was made available by investigators.

Anyone with information on Kimberly's whereabouts is asked to call Zephyrhills police at 813-780-0050, option 1.