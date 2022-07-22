Police search for armed suspect near Jacksonville zoo; sheriff's K9 airlifted after being shot: report

Authorities in north Florida issued a "shelter in place" order as they search for an armed suspect in the area of the Jacksonville Zoo.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office first notified the public around 2:30 p.m. about an active police scene just outside the zoo, asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Action News Jax reports that the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is locked down, not letting anyone in or out, as they cooperate with the sheriff's office investigation.

The news outlet posted photos of what appeared to be an injured police K9 being loaded onto a Jacksonville Sheriff's helicopter just outside of the zoo.

Two sources told Action News Jax the K9 that was being airlifted had been shot.

This is a developing story.