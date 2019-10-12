Police search for gunman after fatal shooting in St. Pete

Police are searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Investigators said the victim, 23-year-old Artez Davis, was shot in an alleyway in the 4700 block of 18th Ave South around 12:45 p.m.

Davis was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

St. Petersburg police released a picture and video of the suspected shooter, noting the man was seen in a dark blue or grey Toyota.

Anyone who can identify the shooter or has information on the incident is urged to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.