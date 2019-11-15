Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck bicyclist in St. Petersburg

Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist earlier this month.

Investigators said the crash happened on the Pinellas Trail on Nov. 1. Video showed the victim cycling through a stop sign when a white Chevrolet sedan hit the bicyclist as he crossed 49th Street.

The driver stopped to move the bike out of the road, then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim suffered broken bones but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.