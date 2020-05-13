Police searching for witnesses in murder of Winter Haven man

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed nearly a week ago, and detectives in Winter Haven say they are trying to find who is responsible.

Investigators are asking for help in finding the following possible witnesses for interviews: 26-year-old Tamaries Richardson, 27-year-old Rayshad Johnson and 33-year-old Derrick Braithwaite.

The murder took place on May 7 around 12:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Abby Lane Apartment, located at 100 Evergreen Place. Police said a group of people were outside talking near "building 14," when shots were fired, which struck the victim, Carlos Robinson.

Police said "subject" fled in vehicles and traveled toward Marshall Road SW. Robinson passed away at the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three witnesses are asked to call Detective Haynes at 863-291-5730. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

