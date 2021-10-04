Police: Suspect in custody after firing at Daytona Beach officers, fleeing into woods

Daytona Beach Police officers flooded Piccadilly Drive early Monday morning after neighbors said shots rang out.

"I can't tell you if it came from the suspect or police officers," said Malcolm Williams, neighborhood watch chairman. " But, I can tell you we heard two or three shots going around, about 3:38 this morning."

Police said that 25-year-old Joseph Calvin Jaynes fired a gun at police who shot back, sending Jaynes to the hospital with an injured leg.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said it all started with a fight between Jaynes and his roommate.

"This was our third trip out here in reference to incidents involving that specific address and these two roommates," Chief Young said, adding that they arrested the roommate on Sunday. However, when police arrived on Monday to check on the house, Jaynes shot at them. "Upon coming out of the house, they heard one shot fired that came in from the east."

Chief Young said it was a potentially deadly situation that happened there and they got the word out to the community about the danger.

"Bullets don't have names on them," Chief Young explained. "Whenever we're shooting like that, there's always a chance someone could be hurt. We do a reverse-911 call to everyone in the area advising them to stay in the house because of police activity."

After tracking Jaynes through nearby woods, they finally took him into custody after a standoff.

None of the officers he shot at was injured. He is facing several charges, including 10 felony counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

