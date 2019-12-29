Police: Three arrested for second-degree murder in Arcadia

article

Three men are behind bars after a man was found unconscious and later died, according to Arcadia police.

Police said they discovered Juan Sebastian unconscious on Dec. 8 in the area of La Placita. He passed away on Dec. 23 as a result of his injuries, police said.

According to the Arcadia Police Department, officers investigating the incident had probable cause to arrest Gary Stanka 31, Kyle Johnston 27, and Brett Johnston 25 and charged them with second-degree murder.

Police said this case is still open and the investigation is ongoing.

