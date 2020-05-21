Police: Three street-racing suspects were traveling at twice the speed limit on Dale Mabry

article

Tampa police say they arrested three people for street-racing along Dale Mabry Highway early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers spotted the vehicles, saying, at one point, the drivers were traveling 90 mph in a 45-mph zone. All three were heading southbound when a traffic stop was done at the West Spruce Street intersection.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Christopher Crawford, 21-year-old Danyelle Merrill, and 24-year-old Miriam Perez on street-racing charges.

Police impounded their vehicles: a 2014 black Nissan Maxima, a 2009 red Pontiac G6 and a 2020 black Toyota Corolla.

