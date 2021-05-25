Police: Three suspects robbed elderly South Tampa couple

article

Tampa police are looking for a trio of suspects who distracted and robbed a couple at their home in South Tampa.

It happened May 17 on Barcelona Street, near Church Avenue, in the middle of the afternoon. Surveillance video shows the suspects' vehicle and one of the suspects walking toward the home.

Police say three young men tried to distract the homeowners -- who are in their 70s -- while they searched the home for items to steal.

They grabbed a piece of jewelry right off the woman's body before taking off.

While detectives believe this is an isolated incident, they are working with other law enforcement agencies to see if this can be connected to similar crimes.