Sarasota police search for 2 men likely posing as fencing contractors to distract homeowners

Sarasota police detectives are asking residents to be alert after a married couple were likely the target of a distraction scam.

Police said the incident occurred Monday around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Royal Flamingo Drive. Detectives said, according to the homeowner, a man wearing a baseball cap, mask, and white long-sleeved shirt was carrying a walkie-talkie when he knocked on the front door. They said the man wanted to talk about measurements to improve the neighbor’s fence.

The homeowner exited his home and walked with the unidentified man to the back of the property. During that time, the man was speaking into the walkie-talkie, police said.

Within two minutes, a second unidentified man walked to the unlocked front door, knocked and entered, according to the agency. The man was wearing a large floppy hat, mask, sunglasses and gloves.

The man encountered the homeowner’s wife, and exited through the front door, saying they need to leave for another job, police said. Both men left in a white Chevy Tahoe with an Uber sign.

Detectives said the homeowner spoke to the neighbors, who told him they were out of town and did not request a fence upgrade or improvement.

Police said neither man was wearing a uniform that indicated they worked as fencing contractors or installers. Nothing was stolen from inside the home.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Sergeant Charlie Riffe at 941-263-6089 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Sarasota police provided the following tips for those who are expecting a worker to come to their home:

