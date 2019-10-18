Police: Woman may have jumped from USF parking garage
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Police at the University of South Florida are investigating a woman's death that occurred on Friday.
Officers initially said a woman fell to her death from the eight-story Beard Parking Garage on campus.
On Saturday, investigators said that the woman, who was completing her graduate studies at Moffitt Cancer Hospital, had been experiencing personal stress and may have chosen to take her own life.
The case remains under investigation.