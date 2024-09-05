Polk County attorney arrested for theft of over $100k, Sheriff Grady Judd says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Polk County attorney was arrested for grand theft of over $100,000, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Attorney Jason Penrod was arrested on the first degree felony charge of grand theft over $100,000.

READ: New tropical disturbance off Texas coast among 5 being tracked for development in Atlantic: NHC

Penrod was arrested in Marion County on Wednesday night on a Polk County warrant.

Sheriff Judd is expected to provide details of the arrest in a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

This is a developing story. Check back for details.