Polk County attorney arrested for theft of over $100k, Sheriff Grady Judd says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Polk County attorney was arrested for grand theft of over $100,000, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Attorney Jason Penrod was arrested on the first degree felony charge of grand theft over $100,000.
READ: New tropical disturbance off Texas coast among 5 being tracked for development in Atlantic: NHC
Penrod was arrested in Marion County on Wednesday night on a Polk County warrant.
Sheriff Judd is expected to provide details of the arrest in a press conference at 2:30 p.m.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
This is a developing story. Check back for details.