Polk County community mourns loss of Frostproof woman stabbed to death by her son

Many around the Frostproof community were devastated after hearing Elvia Espinoza was stabbed to death by her son over the weekend.

On Saturday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced Emmanuel Espinoza, a pre-med student at the University of Florida, drove to his mother's home and killed her because she was getting on his nerves.

His mother, Elvia, 46, was a second-grade teacher at Ben Hill Griffin Elementary School in Frostproof.

Holly McCraw, an English teacher at Frostproof High School is one of those people shocked to hear of the murder. McCraw taught both Elvia and Emmanuel.

"Honestly, I just can't wrap my thinking around it because he is not that kind of person," McCraw said. "He was very sweet. He was the valedictorian of his class (in 2020)."

Elvia started her career as a secretary at Frostproof Middle School and moved on to teach 2nd grade at Ben Hill Griffin Jr. Elementary School.

"I can't even begin to imagine how you tell a second-grader what has happened," McCraw said. "I've worried about that. Like how do you tell them your teacher is gone?"

McCraw said Monday will be a dark day in more ways than one.

"I just don't even know how we can have school tomorrow. I know it's optional with the eclipse. I told my husband it's appropriate because Elvia was sunshine and it's going to be eclipsed tomorrow," she said.

Teachers everywhere will be wearing bright colors in honor of Elvia on Monday.