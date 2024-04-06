Pre-med student admits to killing mother in Frostproof: Sheriff Grady Judd

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investing a homicide in Frostproof.

Sheriff Grady Judd says Emmanuel Espinoza, 21, who is a pre-med student at the University of Florida, drove to his mother's house on Saturday afternoon and stabbed her to death.

Judd says after killing her, he called 911 and confessed.

Espinoza told investigators that he killed his mother because she got on his nerves.

Elvia Espinoza was 46-years-old and a second grade teacher at Ben Hill Griffin Elementary School in Frostproof.

