Plane makes emergency landing on US 98 in Sebring

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The Brief Three people escaped injury Saturday morning when a Cessna 172 made an emergency landing on US 98 in Sebring. Engine trouble forced the pilot to land on the road near Haywood Taylor Blvd. after realizing the airport was out of reach. The pilot safely guided the plane over railroad crossing arms and under power lines before taxiing into the grass.



A Cessna 172 carrying three people made a safe emergency landing Saturday morning on US 98 in Sebring after experiencing engine failure, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Sebring emergency plane landing

What we know:

HCSO said a Cessna 172 carrying three people landed safely on US 98 near Haywood Taylor Blvd. shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday. Deputies said the aircraft was traveling from Ft. Myers to Sebring when it developed engine trouble.

The pilot determined the local airport was too far to reach and steered the plane onto the roadway, according to HCSO. During the descent, deputies said the pilot successfully navigated over railroad crossing arms and under nearby power lines before bringing the plane to rest in the grass.

Roadway landing investigation details

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what specific mechanical issue caused the engine trouble.