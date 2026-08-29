Plane makes emergency landing on US 98 in Sebring
SEBRING, Fla. - A Cessna 172 carrying three people made a safe emergency landing Saturday morning on US 98 in Sebring after experiencing engine failure, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
Sebring emergency plane landing
What we know:
HCSO said a Cessna 172 carrying three people landed safely on US 98 near Haywood Taylor Blvd. shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday. Deputies said the aircraft was traveling from Ft. Myers to Sebring when it developed engine trouble.
The pilot determined the local airport was too far to reach and steered the plane onto the roadway, according to HCSO. During the descent, deputies said the pilot successfully navigated over railroad crossing arms and under nearby power lines before bringing the plane to rest in the grass.
Roadway landing investigation details
What we don't know:
It remains unknown what specific mechanical issue caused the engine trouble.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.