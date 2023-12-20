Davenport man shot, killed outside of motel: PCSO

A Davenport man was shot and killed at a motel late Tuesday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with PCSO are investigating the shooting death that occurred in the parking lot of the Tropicana Resort Motel at 43420 Hwy 27 in Davenport just before midnight on Tuesday.

Robert Rafael Cruceta Pimentel, 31, of Davenport, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and a plethora of drug-related charges in connection with the shooting.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will release more details on the incident at around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.