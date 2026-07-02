Polk County effort aims to rebrand State Road 60 to 'Route 60' after iconic Route 66

The Brief A new Route 60 rebranding Polk County effort aims to mimic the iconic Route 66 by transforming a 160-mile highway into a premier travel destination. Local business owners and organizers plan to pitch the scenic highway designation to state transportation officials to revive old towns. The Florida Department of Transportation will review the upcoming official application over the next few months.



Polk County leaders and business owners are backing an ambitious proposal to rebrand State Road 60 as Route 60 to create a coast-to-coast tourism adventure across Florida.

Polk County tourism push

What we know:

A local association wants to rebrand the only coast-to-coast highway in Florida to mimic the famous Route 66 vacation highway. The Florida Route 60 Association is leading the effort to transform State Road 60 into a premier travel destination.

The highway spans roughly 160 miles from Vero Beach to Clearwater. Organizers want to unite cities like Mulberry, Bartow, and Lake Wales under one tourism banner to showcase Old Florida instead of Interstate 4 theme parks.

The CEO of ACT Environmental Infrastructure pitched the idea to Bartow leaders after drawing inspiration from the historic midwestern highway. Local business owners and city officials quickly threw their support behind the scenic highway concept.

Organizers will submit an application to the Florida Department of Transportation next week to secure the official scenic highway designation. State officials will then take a few months to evaluate the proposal.

Bartow business opportunities

What they're saying:

Local merchants believe the traffic shift will breathe new life into small, agricultural communities along the route. Proponents hope the designation triggers a wave of historic preservation and commercial growth.

"I think the economic driver will be incredible," the infrastructure CEO said. "It will allow people to refurbish some of the old motels and hotels, revive some of the dilapidated buildings that have been sitting there, and build Route 60 into a premier destination in the state of Florida."

The owner of Unfiltered Coffee House in downtown Bartow described her shop as the community's living room couch. She is already brainstorming themed drinks, coffee flights, and unique blends to welcome new travelers.

"I think it's going to bring a ton of opportunity for our downtown businesses in Bartow," the coffee shop owner said. "Lots of growth, lots of fun new things, and new people. Scenic highways are awesome, and I can't wait to see what this does."