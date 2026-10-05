Bill's Prescription Center remains family business in Brandon

The Brief Bill's Prescription Center has served the Brandon community for decades as a three-generation, family-owned pharmacy. The independent pharmacy maintains a personal, relationship-driven care model to stand out against major chain competitors. Owner John Noriega leads seven pharmacists, including his children and long-tenured staff who joined after receiving personal after-hours help.



Bill's Prescription Center continues operating as a multi-generational family pharmacy in Brandon, maintaining its commitment to personalized care despite rapid regional growth.

Longstanding Brandon family pharmacy

What we know:

Bill's Prescription Center was established at the corner of Parsons Avenue and Highway 60 back when the area was a two-lane road with a single flashing light.

John Noriega, the founder's son, started as an intern in 1978 and became a full-time pharmacist in 1981 before taking over the business.

Today, the pharmacy operates as a three-generation endeavor with seven total pharmacists.

Staff members include long-serving non-family employees like Jason Beattie, who joined 29 years ago after Noriega offered after-hours help for his sick grandmother.

Future growth and pharmacy operations

What we don't know:

Officials have not outlined future expansion plans or potential changes to pharmacy hours as the suburban region continues to grow.

Personal service and employee perspectives

What they're saying:

"The way we handle people one-by-one hasn't changed," owner John Noriega said. "We have a relationship with our employees, just like we also take care of our patients just the same way... relationship-driven."

His children also emphasized the personal connection to the family business.

"Everything that we as kids—his kids—everything we have is because of this place," Chelsea Noriega West said. "To me, it’s super important that we carry that on."

Basil Noriega noted that the business offers a distinct community bond.

"The community, the amount of generations of families that have been coming here—it’s something so unique and special that you can’t really find it at a CVS or Walgreens," Basil Noriega said.

Lulu Noriega Denham recalled asking her father about her schedule when starting at the shop.

"He says, 'You're going to work 12 hours a day. Just part-time. Pharmacy hours,'" Denham said.

Staff pharmacist Jason Beattie recounted why he chose to join the team nearly three decades ago.

"If we're closed and she needs anything, then you can call my house and I'll get that medicine for you," Beattie recalled Noriega telling him. "That happened to be John Noriega. And that was the reason I came here and started working here that next Monday."